The Ministry of Health acknowledges and understands the concerns and frustrations of our nation’s vendors who are not allowed to sell their produce at the markets this weekend, due to the Limited State of Emergency measures put in place by the Government of Grenada.

Those measures, which include a mandate to have citizens practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, are designed to protect the country and save the lives of our citizens, by limiting the spread of Covid-19 here on our shores.

Please note that we are working with various entities to present a viable solution to the market vendors, that will balance their ability to have a livelihood, and still remain safe in the process.

Early next week, an announcement will be made on the way forward for market vendors.

Nickolas T C Steele

Minister for Health, Social Security and International Business

