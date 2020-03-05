The Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG), in close communication with the Chief Medical Officer and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Immigration Department, has issued the following advisory on Covid-19 general immigration procedures already in place and updated arrival procedures for yachts and small vessels which will soon be implemented.

As of 5 March, these new formalities have not been implemented. Further information on the exact immigration procedures required will be provided by the Government of Grenada once the new procedures below have been implemented. Please be guided accordingly.

The information below will be updated as necessary as new guidelines from the Government of Grenada are updated and published.

Covid-19 – Advice to Yachting Community

Border control measures to screen passengers on all flights and vessels originating from mainland China and for people who have been in, or transited through, mainland China in the past 14 days will be on-going and persons may be subjected to quarantine measures on arrival.

Visitors who have been to China, Japan, Italy, South Korea and Iran within the preceding fourteen days may be denied entry into Grenada or be subjected to Quarantine measures.

The government has raised its public health threat level to HIGH and is now tracking travellers from Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Singapore, and monitoring the situation in the rest of Europe, the Americas and any other region where community transmission has been established.

Persons who arrive in Grenada from an area where there is active community transmission of Covid-19, within the last 14 days, should advise Public Health immediately if they have a cough, or fever or shortness of breath. Public health officials are reminding visitors, if they have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness, to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider, even if arriving from countries where fewer cases have occurred.

If you experience symptoms after arriving in Grenada then please call the Covid-19 Helpline on 53-VIRUS (53-84787) for Digicel or 48-VIRUS (48-84787) for FLOW users, for further advice.

ARRIVAL FORMALITIES – Updated immigration procedures – not yet implemented

Coronavirus (Covid-19): In accordance with Chapter 145 Immigration Act of Grenada, Section 9, all crew and passengers aboard yachts and pleasure crafts are required to present themselves to health authorities, Immigration and Customs and must sign the prescribed declaration. Persons may be subjected to a non-invasive screening by a health professional on arrival.

The following points of entry will be in operation ONLY for yachts and pleasure crafts.

Port Louis Marina, St George’s

Tyrell Bay Port, Carriacou

All other points of entry for Yachts will be closed. Do not proceed to other marinas or anchorages until customs and immigration clearance has been granted.

On arrival the Q flag must be flown and the Grenada courtesy flag. You must obtain a customs clearance immediately on arrival in Grenada. Do not leave your yacht before receiving clearance from customs officials (other than for obtaining customs officials clearance or emergency purposes). If a vessel arrives after hours (4 pm), the captain must ensure that no crew goes ashore for any reason, until clearance has been completed at the first opportunity (i.e., immediately the next morning – 8 am). On arrival, the captain and all crew should report to customs officials with the following documentation: Ship’s papers showing ownership and the nature of business in which the vessel is primarily engaged Clearance documentation for last port prior to Grenada that includes a customs declaration, passports for all crew and passengers and any appropriate visas There is a clearance overtime fee if you make your clearance with Customs on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday. All animals on board must be declared and must have up to date vaccination certificates.

Chapter 145 Immigration Act of Grenada, Section 9 – Duties of persons on entering Grenada:

No person shall enter Grenada except at a port of entry.

A person entering Grenada by sea shall not disembark without the consent of an immigration officer, and the master of a ship shall not allow any person to disembark without such consent.

Every person entering Grenada by air shall forthwith present himself or herself in person to the nearest immigration officer.

Every person entering Grenada shall, if required by an immigration officer —

make and sign the prescribed declaration; and submit to examination by a medical practitioner.

A person who contravenes, or fails or refuses to comply with, any of the provisions of the preceding subsections of this section, when entering Grenada, shall be deemed to be a prohibited alien and may be dealt with as such.

An immigration officer may grant a permit for a person to disembark without prejudice to question whether he or she is a prohibited alien.

Please take note and chart your courses accordingly!!

MAYAG

