With one imported case of Covid-19 confirmed, the Government of Grenada announces a date change in its airports’ operations, regarding commercial passenger traffic.
Effective 11:59 pm tonight, Sunday, 22 March and until further notice, our airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic.
Aircrafts carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.
GIS
Well my daughter who is at university is booked on that flight to return home as schools have closed. What do you suggest she should do now?
She needs to abide with the Grenadian rules and u as a oatent need to stop being selfish..because Greis taking precautions to ensure that no more cases to come on this beautiful island.. it’s not u a lone in that position..there are many people.. a lit may not like the new rules by the authority..bet it’s for the safety of the Grenadian people
The rules say self isolate for 14 days which we have already prepared for the entire family to do.
It is other irresponsible persons who did not follow this advice and others who are abusing families with covid19 contacts that are the problem. My daughter is just 20 and left in a foreign country without any support.
This should happen world wide
Stop all commercial flights worldwide