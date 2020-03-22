With one imported case of Covid-19 confirmed, the Government of Grenada announces a date change in its airports’ operations, regarding commercial passenger traffic.

Effective 11:59 pm tonight, Sunday, 22 March and until further notice, our airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic.

Aircrafts carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.

GIS

