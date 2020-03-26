Customer service arrangements at the Ministerial Complex during Covid-19 emergency.

The general public is advised that following the declaration of a limited State of Emergency in Grenada on 25 March 2020, business at the Ministerial Complex will be open for a limited period effective 26 March 2020.

Marriage Licence

Applications for Marriage Licence will be received by the Cabinet Office on Monday’s from 10 am to noon and customers will be asked to collect approved licences on Wednesdays from 10 am to noon.

Correspondence

Deliveries of correspondence to ministries will be received at the front desk on the first floor in a designated box. Inquiries for other services are on hold until further notice.

Contracts, Claims & Payments

The Finance Division at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development will continue to process vouchers and contracts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to noon. Contractors are advised to drop off invoices on the designated days for certification.

Customer Care

All customers entering the Ministerial Complex MUST use the automatic hand sanitiser placed in the customer service area close to the front desk.

As the main place of business for government services involving various ministries and departments, our team takes this opportunity to thank our stakeholders and customers for their continued cooperation.

We remain committed to serve our clients, stakeholders and internal customers and remind all to practice the safe hand challenge and all other guidelines and protocols relating to Covid-19.

For further information, please contact Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at [email protected]

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.