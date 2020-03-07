The Ministry of Health, as part of its continued response to the global threat of the coronavirus Covid-19, has activated two 24-hours Covid-19 helplines, with the assistance of telecommunication services providers Digicel and Flow.

The two helplines (45VIRUS) 458-4787 and (53VIRUS) 538-4787 were fully activated this week, to benefit the Grenadian public as well as visitors to the island.

Health authorities recently engaged the local services providers who responded positively to the cause and agreed to support the ministry’s efforts and national response to Covid-19.

The announcement of the Covid-19 helplines was welcomed by members of the public as well as key-stakeholders like the Grenada Tourism Authority, the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association, the Grenada Airports Authority, the Ministry of Education and others who commended the ministry and the telecommunications service providers for taking the lead on what they describe as a great initiative to help the country on matters related to the Covid-19.

Both helplines are zero-rated to customers who subscribe to the respective service providers. In recent weeks, health officials have been busy engaging in a series of face to face and public education initiatives related to the Covid-19, while at the same time conducting training and monitoring ports of entry.

Meanwhile, the exponential spread of the coronavirus has placed the entire tourism-dependent Caribbean region on High Alert, especially with the confirmation of Covid-19 cases in Brazil, Ecuador, Martinique, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Canada and England, and the growing concerns raised by regional heads in light of calls for improved scrutiny of the cruise industry.

GIS

