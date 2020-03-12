Learn more about the real-life events of the 1970 Miss World Competition, and the Miss World contestants that helped inspire the story behind MISBEHAVIOUR. Jennifer Hosten and Pearl Janssen discuss their incredible real-life journeys and what the film represents for them.

MISBEHAVIOUR in cinemas 13 March.

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.