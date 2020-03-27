The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public and in particular, motorists that the inspection of vehicles will resume at the various inspection centres from Monday, 30 March 2020.

Persons should expect a delay in the process as operations will be scaled back to promote social distancing recommendations.

The general public is also notified that both theoretical and driving competencies have been suspended until further notice.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks all for their understanding and cooperation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

