The Women’s Arm of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that its “Trip Down Memory Lane” concert scheduled for Saturday 21 March 2020 has been postponed until further notice, owing to the current health concerns that are presented by Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Ticket holders are kindly asked to hold on to same until further notice.

Individuals are advised to take all precautionary measures in the interest of their safety and that of others.

The general public is advised to monitor the government health officials for information and updates on Covid-19.

Grenada’s two helplines are (45VIRUS) 458-4787 and (53VIRUS) 538-4787.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.