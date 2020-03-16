The Integrity Commission of Grenada wishes to inform of the postponement of declarations filing by members of the Royal Grenada Police Force and other public officials, scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, 17 March.

In light of the heightened alert in the State of Grenada and the world over the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission, in keeping with local and international recommendations to maintain social distance, has decided to push this activity to a date to be announced.

We regret any inconveniences caused to our declarants.

Office of the Integrity Commission

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.