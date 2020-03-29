The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public and in particular motorists that as of Monday, 30 March 2020, all motor vehicle inspection will be suspended until further notice.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks all for their understanding and apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

