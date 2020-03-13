The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) in response to the increased number of persons seeking to obtain a driver’s licence, and after consultation with driving instructors operating within the parish of St George, will be facilitating practical driving exams on Saturday, 21 March 2020.

Driving instructors and student drivers interested in partaking in the practical examination on that day are invited to register with the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway between Monday 16 and Friday, 20 March 2020 from 8 am to 3 pm on telephone 444 4304.

Examination commences at 9 am and ends at 2 pm. The practical exam (sticks) would be conducted at the South St George Police Station and the road test will be at Dusty Highway.

Persons are also reminded to pay their exam fee. No registration would be done on the day of the exams.

Further details will be provided if required at the time of registration.

Future consultation with other instructors is being considered. A similar exercise is planned for the examination centres at Pearls, St Andrew and in St Mark.

Office of Commissioner of Police

