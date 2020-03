Prime Minister, Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell, will deliver a national address on Covid-19 at 8 pm tonight, Friday, 20 March 2020.

Dr Mitchell is expected to address the economic and financial impacts of Covid-19 on the country, and he will announce plans by the government to address these challenges.

GIS

