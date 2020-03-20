Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, toured several hotel properties in the south of the island on Thursday, holding impromptu meetings with managers and employees.

The visits come as businesses, especially those in the tourism sector, experience a significant downturn in revenue due to the impact of Covid-19 on world travel. The impact is already causing some properties to consider sending staff home because of the low occupancy rates.

Dr Mitchell brought messages of reassurance to the hotel managers and employees he engaged with on Thursday. He said, “Government is fully aware of the extent of the economic impact of the outbreak, particularly for hotels and employees. We assure you that government is fully committed to ensuring that workers are not put on the breadline because of this outbreak. We are continuing to explore all possible options that will reduce the overall economic impact in all sectors while at the same time, stimulating economic activity.”

Among the hotels visited on Thursday were Radisson Beach Resort, Coyaba Beach Resort, Spice Island Beach Resort, Mount Cinnamon, Mariposa Condominiums, Laluna Boutique Beach Hotel and Villas, Kalinago Beach Resort, Secret Harbor and Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel.

The Prime Minister’s tour was just one of the methods being used to engage with persons experiencing the economic impact of Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Finance began a series of sector-based engagements to help government determine what is happening in the various sectors, to devise appropriate measures to mitigate the negative impact.

Office of the Prime Minister

