25 young persons from the community of Mt Horne, St Andrew, are now CVQ certified in general construction, hospitality arts and other areas.

This as on Friday, a graduation ceremony was held, to mark the end of an 11-month training under project “ACE”, and the start of a new chapter in their lives. The event was held at Blue Berry Hill, St Andrew.

Social Development Minister, Delma Thomas, a resident of Mt Horne, St Andrew and its Member of Parliament, as she addressed young persons who were CVQ certified on Friday, said her support for the young persons, will continue as they now advance to the job market. “As your parliamentary representative, I will be working with you that you can reach the highest height, and therefore I urge you, don’t settle for just the certificates you are getting here today,” Minister Thomas added.

Project ACE targets juveniles, youths-at-risk, their families and communities and is designed to build resilience against factors impacting vulnerable segments of these population.

Special emphasis is being placed on life skills, literacy, numeracy, skills and small business training. It is sponsored by the Government of Grenada and the Caribbean Development Bank.

Youth Development Minister, Kate Lewis, used the opportunity to implore on the participants in the project, to make full use of the investment made by government. “Graduates, I want to say to you, and you have said it yourself, you have come to the end of this chapter, another one begins, we encourage you to make the best of the opportunities presented.”

The CDB funded project, the ministry says will be completed in the coming month. Project ACE targeted at-risk youths, aged 18-30 years old.

Ministry of Social Development

