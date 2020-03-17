In light of increasing public health concerns, the Child Protection Authority (CPA) is kindly advising members of the public to call our offices, rather than make in-person visits, until further notice.

Additionally, since some of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the contracting and/or spreading of the coronavirus include the closure of school, it is important for parents and guardians to be reminded of the following:

Your child’s health is important. If your child is experiencing flu-like symptoms, call your medical practitioner for advice. Remember to hydrate and boost immunity.

Your child’s safety is important. If you cannot stay home with your children, ensure that they are left in the care of a safe and responsible adult.

Good hygiene should be a way of life. Teach and reinforce proper hygiene practices in and out of the home.

Learning must continue. Motivate children to complete assignments given by teachers, encourage the use of time home to read ahead, review lessons and engage in productive, educational activities. Time home should not be used for loitering in public spaces.

Obtain news and updates from official sources.

Finally, please be assured that our duty team stands ready to address child protection concerns.

Numbers to have on speed dial include:

911 if a child’s life is in immediate danger

if a child’s life is in immediate danger 533-6990 to directly contact our Child Protection Officer on duty

to directly contact our Child Protection Officer on duty 677 or 435-0293 to reach the Child Protection Authority Office

or to reach the Child Protection Authority Office 45VIRUS or 53VIRUS if you have concerns regarding Covid-19

Let’s all work together to safeguard ourselves and our nation’s children against abuse and disease.

CPA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.