Grenada Co-operative Bank (Co-op Bank) has been closely monitoring the international, regional and local developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The bank has heightened its alert in light of the national address on the subject by the Right Hon. Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada on Friday, 13 March 2020.

Taking the recommendations from the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health and other global health organisations into careful consideration, the bank has decided to postpone the Pump it Up! Family Fun Walks which were carded for Sunday, 5 April 2020 in Carriacou and Sunday, 26 April 2020 in Grenada.

Co-op Bank is appreciative to its benefactors, alliance partners and participants for supporting this difficult but necessary decision.

Grenada Co-operative Bank

