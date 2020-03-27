In keeping with the National Parks closing policy and following the declaration of a limited State of Emergency by the Government of Grenada on 25 March 2020, the Rotary Club of Grenada advises the general public of the following:

Quarantine Park will be closed effective today, Friday, 27 March 2020, at 6 pm

The park will reopen on 15 April 2020, at 6 am

During this temporary closure, the main entrance gate to the park will be closed

This measure is in keeping with the physical distancing protocols currently in place.

Rotary Club of Grenada

