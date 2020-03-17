The press release by the Ministry of Health, Grenada, to the general public last Friday, 13 March was reckless and irresponsible in singling out the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort by name in relation to St Lucia’s confirmed case of Covid-19.

Why was there no mention of the British Airways flight, other companies, venues, or cricket matches the victim attended? By sharp contrast, the Chief Medical Officer in St Lucia handled it professionally by refusing to name the resort where the same coronavirus victim stayed.

The publication by the Ministry of Health did nothing more than deliberately inflict severe economic and reputational damage on the resort; its committed and hardworking employees who sustain nearly 200 families; and the hundreds of suppliers who depend on the resort. The ministry’s actions have instilled unnecessary fear and prejudice in the public against our employees, their immediate families and the property itself. Yesterday, we were informed by a member of the Ministry of Health, that as the victim’s husband tested negative, the transmission risk is very low.

Given the rapid global spread of this viral pandemic, and the continued arrival of hundreds of travellers through our air and sea ports, we must prepare for this invisible threat with solidarity and compassion for each other.

The Radisson Grenada Beach Resort therefore urges and makes a special appeal to the Grenadian public to stop victimising our hardworking employees by refusing them transportation to work, exerting verbal or other pressure on them to dissuade them from attending work, or engaging in more hideous acts such as spraying them with disinfectant. We further appeal to the public to remember that our employees are victims of this situation and are not responsible in any way for the irresponsible way the Ministry of Health has chosen to handle this matter.

We wish to firmly reassure our employees, resident and non-resident guests, and our suppliers that we have implemented and are enforcing the highest and strictest protocols in accordance with the updated measures issued by the relevant international health organisations, like the World Health Organisation and Pan-American Health Organisation, and our local Ministry of Health. We fully intend to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees and guests, and this remains and will remain our priority.

Since the disclosure by the Ministry of Health, they have engaged in testing and continuous monitoring and are pleased to report that there are no positive tests for the virus. We will continue to rigorously monitor this situation and provide any further updates, as necessary, to the public.

We take this opportunity to thank our employees, guests and members of the public who have been supportive and understanding through this difficult time. Radisson Grenada Beach Resort’s commitment to you remains stronger than ever as we face the COVID 19 Pandemic, united together.

Peace be with you,

Daniel Nicholas

Managing Director

Radisson Grenada Beach Resort

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.