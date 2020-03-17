As the world grapples with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) which is wreaking havoc in many countries with sicknesses and deaths, and which can have an unimaginable impact on social and economic life, Grenada must be prepared should we have any confirmed cases.

In light of the above, the Royal Grenada Police Force reassures the public that the police force has structures in place to ensure that peace, safety and security are maintained.

The Commissioner has high on his priority the safety of the men and women of the RGPF and has made available necessary supplies for sanitisation to ensure that the working spaces are cleaned on a regular basis.

The high command of the force has also distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in an effort to mitigate against contracting and spreading of the virus among our workforce.

A policy document for the organisation has also been formulated and circularised detailing our responses to the impending crises.

Due to the Covid-19 threat, the RGPF will not be approving any request to play amplified music in public places and for other activities that cannot guarantee the 6 feet social distancing space, as announced by Prime Minister and Minister for National Security in his public address to the nation on the Covid-19 virus.

The Royal Grenada Police Force will continue to work with all stakeholders as we partner together and have shared responsibilities for the safety and security of our country.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.