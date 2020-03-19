Despite our continuous call for the motoring public to obey the “road closure” signs at the entrance and exit area of the collapsing section of Moliniere road, we are extremely disappointed and concerned that there are drivers who violate this legal instruction, which is published in accordance with the Road Traffic Act.
The motoring public is advised that the land slippage at Molinere have progressively worsened rendering the area unstable. Therefore, any decision to breach the security barrier is deemed to be reckless, irrational and a blatant disregard for personal safety.
Over the past weeks, enforcement efforts have resulted in several violators being ticketed and the use of video recordings have become important to investigations into other report cases.
Consequently, the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force will intensify surveillance and enforcement action and firmly apply the law against anyone found in violation of the road closure.
Citizens are also encouraged to take responsibility for their personal well-being and do not allow anyone to endanger their personal safety by traversing the area declared unsafe and restricted to all motor vehicles.
Section 83, 2 (b) of the Road Traffic Act states that whoever fails to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign or notice, when a member of the Police Force does not otherwise direct, commits an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for 3 months, or to both such fine and imprisonment.
Office of Commissioner of Police
Is that so much of a problem block the road with concrete barriers, bolders etc etc. Where are these people running Grenada come from?
I agree. It is time to do something about the roads. Molinere will no doubt end up the same way as Marabouya is now. This is terrible.
Whoever in Grenada is responsible for our infrastructure including our Roads and Sewage should be charge with conspiracy of fraud for promising our grenadian people during the last election that a vote for the party now in power is a vote for better days ahead ,alas the honeymoon is over and the brides is now finding that all that was promises was a damm lie and evidence to that is the situation in Molinere yes home and constituency of the Chief, now if this government is serious about the dangerous conditions of our roads especially in Molinere they could have properly Block both entrance towards that part of the damage areas thus making it impossible for any vehicle to enter ,but in truth government including those responsible for our roads just dont give a Damm like they were in Mabuyah,
Grenada and grenadians you have been had for this lot now running things in Greenz just don’t give a fig leaf about the basic fundamental needs of our grenadian people yes
You have been had once again.
Wake up your country Grenada needs you to retake control for Grenada belongs to you and not those fat cash cats who calls themselves politicians for they are in it only for themselves.