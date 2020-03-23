St George’s University (SGU) has been continuing to respond to the global outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) and has been working closely with the Government of Grenada to assist with preparations for enhancing the public health infrastructure of the country in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

At this time, SGU is in the process of providing medical equipment to the Ministry of Health which will be donated to the Grenada General Hospital and laboratory to support both local needs and those of students to best prepare the island’s health care system for the potential threat.

“As in past crises, SGU stands with the people and Government of Grenada to address any challenges and provide appropriate support as we face this challenge together,” Dr Charles Modica, Chancellor of SGU, stated.

Additionally, SGU has encouraged its international students to return home to lessen the burden on the health system and has facilitated these efforts by chartering aircraft that have made a number of flights to major US and Canadian hubs.

“No one knows how long this pandemic will last, so it is imperative that we do our part to help reduce the density of people on the island and free up resources for those who need it most,” said Chancellor Modica.

The safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff and the larger Grenadian community continue to be of paramount importance to SGU. Therefore, it will not direct students to return to Grenada, until it is safe for normal life to resume; and any action the University takes will always be done in collaboration with Grenada’s Ministry of Health.

“The University takes seriously, its commitment and responsibility to Grenada and its citizens, since one’s success depends on the other,” added Chancellor Modica. “Our relationship with Grenada is strong and continues to be fortified throughout the years, especially during challenging times. I assure you that you have a dependable ally in combatting this current crisis. SGU will continue to stand with the people of Grenada. We are all in this together.”