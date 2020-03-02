Just one week after the release of her second album “I Feel”, young Grenadian singer/songwriter Sabrina Francis has been awarded a prize as a finalist in the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest in New York.

The panel of judges which include well-known artists such as Sean Paul, Jimmy Cliff and Natasha Bedingfield, was impressed by Francis’ song “I Feel”. She now has the distinction of being the first Grenadian to achieve this result.

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest was created in 1997 by Yoko Ono in memory of her husband and world-renowned musician John Lennon. For 23 years, thousands of musicians have participated in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Being awarded is considered to be an important achievement in the curriculum of an artist.

Francis is thrilled and flattered. “When we thought about submitting a song to the contest I wasn’t very keen on doing it, but, as an independent artist or singer/songwriter, looking for and seizing these opportunities are part of building a career.”

While there is no financial gain attached to this accomplishment, Francis will get some gear for her band…and hopefully, some open ears within the music industry so that this success contributes to the continuing evolution of her career.

sabrinafrancis.com

