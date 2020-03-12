St George’s University (SGU) has been closely following the global outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), including its recent characterization as a pandemic as well as the potential implications it may have on our True Blue Grenada campus and the larger community in Grenada.
While at this time there are no confirmed Covid-19 cases in Grenada, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and the larger Grenada community are of paramount importance to us. Our goal is to make prudent decisions that reflect our commitment to the ongoing safety of our campus community and that of the people of Grenada.
SGU has decided to encourage all international students on the Grenada campus to return home with the situation being re-evaluated by 15 April. Students will only return to Grenada when it is well advisable and the global pandemic has stabilized. We will be in close coordination with the Ministry of Health regarding the timing of students’ return. Some students and faculty, both local and international, will remain in Grenada and our campus will remain open for all who continue to reside there, with full use of campus facilities. This approach is consistent with recommendations for Institutions of Higher Education from public health officials, and mirrors the actions taken by many universities around the globe to limit the density of large populations on their campuses. The plan is for only small groups to meet face to face, with appropriate social distancing, with the further development and implementation of online education to reduce the need for face to face classroom gathering.
We will continue to operate the campus in Grenada with full staffing, with no change to current employment status, pay or benefits.
These actions are taken out of concern for our students, faculty and staff and the desire to maintain public health in Grenada, in light of this rapidly changing situation. SGU is also working closely with the Government of Grenada to assist with preparations for enhancing the public health infrastructure on the island.
“As SGU has done in the past during challenging times, we will continue to stand with our Grenadian partners and the people of Grenada with support and close collaboration”, Dr Charles Modica, Chancellor of SGU stated.
Prime Minister Mitchell stated, “We appreciate the close partnership with SGU and Chancellor Modica, and want to support all efforts to lessen the risk to Grenada of Covid-19. We will continue to closely coordinate with SGU to address this issue and mitigate the impact on Grenada.”
To date, no member of the university community has contracted Covid-19. We have been working diligently with the Ministry of Health, Grenada and our international partners to consider every contingency that will allow us to limit exposure to the disease among members of the SGU and Grenadian community.
You are the only person for whatever YOUR reason, who has ever expressed any negativity about Grenada and its facility. Since it is an American Run Facility it maybe a colaborated decision by Govt and US to protect Grenadians and Foreigners from a possibile outbreak, and its ability to handle an epidemic on the island ……………
How will this affect student’s term schedules? will it affect their ability to finish on time? How will this affect their financial aid? Nobody seems to be able to answer these basic questions for the students BEFORE they leave. Will they be quarrantined when they return? This is ridiculous! If you have NO COVID-19 cases in Grenada, why are you sending students out to countries that HAVE it?
I have a friend who went there and left said it was the worst school lol
Unless you already have Covid-19, it’s ridiculous to send your students, who have paid an enormous amount of money to be trained there, home to areas that have it! You are Jeopardy your students health AND the education they have paid for!
is there much travel to/from Grenada in general? has anyone tested positive on the island? or are there even any suspected cases? an island is a natural, contained zone, but dispersing students (including the international students who may have to fly even farther!) and having them come back after 4 weeks would wreck that natural barrier… if students are sent home for 4 weeks, one of them is bound to get it and bring it back. Brilliant.
They want to close it until August that is crazy . It is not necessary to close one day . This school is now more crazy about grabbing money.
Sure might be safer for everyone to remain on the island. Their countries can and might be at risk. To be considered. Thanks
i agree
Mr.Prime Minister please close our borders Grenada,Carriacou. and Pitite Martinique no one should enter nor leave,it’s time for a Corfu,thank you8
With no cases reported, Grenada might be the safest place for the student and Grenadian population. That said, what seems to be the wise choice is to restrict new people who may have been exposed from close contact with the Grenadian population. Tourists and their activity should be well monitored and separation should be enforced. Distance seems to be the key to halting the spread, six feet minimum.