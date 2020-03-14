Friday, 13 March 2020: The Ministry of Health, Grenada, wishes to reassure the general public that it is working tirelessly on the contact tracing and necessary protocols with respect to the confirmed case of Covid-19 in St Lucia, who happens to also be someone who visited Grenada from the United Kingdom between 29 February and 7 March.

Prior to this evening, and our engagement with colleagues in St Lucia, no official of the Ministry of Health was ever made aware that there was a suspected case, displaying symptoms of Covid-19, that visited Grenada during that period.

It is important to state that this individual did not request or access care while in Grenada.

From the moment the Ministry of Health was informed this evening of the developments in St Lucia, actions were immediately taken to engage in contact tracing, as per international protocols.

We have since learnt that the individual stayed at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.

Further investigations are ongoing, following all established protocols, but in the meantime, the Ministry is fully engaged with the management and staff of the resort, and contact tracing has begun.

As more information becomes available regarding the individual’s activities while in Grenada, the Ministry will provide the details to the public.

The Ministry understands and echoes the concerns of every Grenadian and will, therefore, continue to do everything that is necessary to follow up on this case, as we will for any that is brought to our attention, and the nation will be made aware of it.

