Actions taken by the Supreme Court Registry in response to Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020.

The Government of Grenada has issued the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 in an effort to reduce the movement of persons in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Supreme Court Registry has examined its operations and has decided that in the interest of the safety of our employees and the public, we must take all necessary precautions to guard against the spread of the virus. Therefore, the employees of the Supreme Court Registry will be working remotely from home until directed to do otherwise by the Government of Grenada.

In the event that instruments need to be lodged in the Deeds and Land Registry or the Bills of Sale Department in order to meet statutory deadlines, please email [email protected] and copy [email protected] to make an appointment, to facilitate this process. Arrangements have been put in place for the electronic filing and service of documents required for the respective High Courts or for emergency applications.

The Court is scheduled to proceed on its annual Easter Vacation on 8 April 2020 when the Law Term comes to a scheduled end. The registry wishes to advise the public that ALL matters scheduled for hearing in the High Court for the period 26 March 2020 to 8 April 2020 are adjourned to a date to be fixed by the Court Office.

All jurors are advised that you ARE NOT required to attend the Criminal Assizes until further notice.

The registry wishes to highlight that the High Courts are not closed and arrangements will be made for emergency applications to be heard via video conference and/or telephone conference.

For the purpose of swearing affidavits the Court Office request that an email be sent to [email protected] and copy [email protected] to make an appointment, to facilitate this process. Please feel free to contact the Acting Registrar or the Acting Deputy Registrar with any questions or concerns that you may have.

The registry asks that you understand that we are all charting unfamiliar territory and must deal with issues as they arise. The nature of our operations makes it extremely difficult for our staff to observe the social distancing protocols and therefore we appeal to you to appreciate the position that we must adopt in the current circumstances.

Supreme Court Registry

