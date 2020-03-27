Please be assured that during this very difficult time the college is continuously assessing and reassessing its position as it relates to the submission of SBAs and the impending administration of final exams for both the 9-week and 15-week semesters.

We want you to know that the health and welfare of our college community remain our top priority as we grapple with the impact Covid-19 coronavirus is creating around the world and in our local community. We are also cognisant of the government’s decision to declare a State of Emergency for our tri-island state. It is with this in mind I wish to inform you of some new developments:

That you are expected to attend classes virtually/remotely and in accordance with the guidelines given by your lecturers, because we are currently not on vacation;

That some of the assessments given virtually/remotely will form part of your final grade. So, there may not be in-class final exams, rather on-line exams or continuous assessments. Hence, it is important that you attend all classes scheduled virtually by your lecturers. Please take these classes seriously! The lecturers are making tremendous sacrifices to ensure you are given the syllabus;

That the new deadline being considered for the submission of ALL SBAs (hard and soft copies) is 22 April 2020. Therefore, science students are not required to submit SBAs in early April as was previously communicated;

Students who are required to submit SBAs via softcopy must continue to do so as the platform will be open until 22 April 2020;

It has been suggested by CXC that CAPE exams be held in June/July. You will be apprised once this is finalised.

If you are experiencing difficulties with attending classes virtually or submitting your SBAs, please contact any one of the following officials via email:

Your lecturer

Acting Registrar

Assistant Registrar Exam

IT Director

You are advised to report difficulties with the submission of SBAs before the stipulated deadline, preferably by 3 April 2020. Difficulties with the learning platforms must be reported immediately.

If you are not receiving emails from the SASPS mailing list, kindly follow the instructions below.

Send all requests to get support via email to [email protected]

TAMCC

