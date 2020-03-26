The Inland Revenue Division advises the public that all tax deadlines and due dates for the month of March remain the same.

There is no change to the deadlines for the filing of Personal Income Tax Returns which is on 30 March and the Annual Stamp Tax Returns deadline which is on 31 March.

As indicated by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, in his recent National Address on the measures Government will embark on for the next 3 months in light of Covid-19, Corporation Tax and Annual Stamp Tax Installment payments will be suspended for April, May and June 2020.

The IRD continues to take precautionary measures to safeguard its staff and taxpayers against the possible spread of Covid19 on the island and reminds the public of the following:

Individuals with flu-like symptoms should not visit the division nor any of the District Revenue Offices, including Carriacou and Petite-Martinique.

Arrangements are being finalised to facilitate online payments. Additional, information would be provided shortly on this initiative.

To avoid crowding at the IRD, customers are encouraged to make use of the District Revenue Offices around the state and to file and pay taxes before the deadline. Additionally, there would be managed entry at the IRD, a tent has been set up on the outside (Carenage side) with seating to control crowding within the building.

Hands will be sanitised on entry to the division and protective measures in line with the required social distancing will be implemented to allow only a limited number of customers to enter the Cashiering and Taxpayer’s Service areas at any given time.

Door handles, handrails and other surfaces will be sanitised intermittently by cleaning staff during the workday.

Taxpayers are advised to utilise the cheque boxes provided to deposit cheque payments and drop off boxes for the collection of accurately completed Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax Returns.

The IRD will be suspending its assistance with filling out Personal Income Tax forms. Taxpayers can log on to the IRD’s website www.ird.gd to view a video guide on how to complete tax returns.

Taxpayers are also encouraged to scan and email all documents where possible to [email protected] ird.gd.

The Inland Revenue Division remains committed to facilitate the platforms necessary for the compliance of taxpayers during this crisis period and urges public co-operation in this regard.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

