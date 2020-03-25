Following the declaration of a limited State of Emergency in Grenada on 25 March 2020, Grenlec is advising the general public about the closure of its Headquarters and Customer Care Centres effective 26 March to 15 April 2020.

During this period the company is suspending disconnections for electricity accounts in arrears as well as all construction jobs. Meter reading will not be done in this period either, so many accounts will be estimated for the next billing cycle.

Customers can continue to call 237 for Grenlec’s 24-hour telephone for emergencies and to report power outages.

The 237 number can also be used for 24-hour bill enquiry service and customers are asked to use available third party and online banking payment services to make payments to their accounts.

