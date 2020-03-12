by Linda Straker

Visitations suspension began on 12 March and will last 4 weeks in the first instance

Special Social Partners meeting held at Trade Centre on Thursday at 2 pm

Inmates at the Richmond Hill Prison will not be allowed visits from family and friends, nor will there be church visitations on weekends. The suspension began on Thursday, 12 March and will last 4 weeks in the first instance.

Superintendent of Police, John Mitchell, who is currently the Commissioner of Prisons, said that the temporary action is part of measures aimed at reducing transmission within the prison population in the event Grenada has a positive confirmation of Covid-19.

“The prison as you know is a confined facility and we don’t want to expose the inmates to anything that can be avoided,” said Mitchell. “This action is all part of the national preparedness response. At present we have no suspected case, but we are being proactive to protect the inmates.”

A notice was sent to all officers advising them of the temporary protection measures. “Please be advised with immediate effect, there will be no visit for inmates or visitation until further notice,” said the notice which is dated 12 March and displays the institution’s seal.

Grenada in recent days has stepped up preparedness measures to protect the island and citizens from possible infection by the coronavirus which was declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Last week, the Prime Minister in a national address, disclosed that EC$2 million was allocated to the Ministry of Health as part of preparedness measures. Since then Grenada has embarked on a public education campaign advising citizens about the modes of transmission and personal protection measures that must become habitual standard practice.

The Ministry of Health has also issued a flu-like policy guideline for schools while officials from the ministry has held a session with geriatric caretakers and managers of elderly homes.

The latest massive educational session was a special Social Partners meeting which was held at the Grenada Trade Centre on Thursday at 2 pm.

