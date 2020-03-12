by Linda Straker
- Visitations suspension began on 12 March and will last 4 weeks in the first instance
- Special Social Partners meeting held at Trade Centre on Thursday at 2 pm
Inmates at the Richmond Hill Prison will not be allowed visits from family and friends, nor will there be church visitations on weekends. The suspension began on Thursday, 12 March and will last 4 weeks in the first instance.
Superintendent of Police, John Mitchell, who is currently the Commissioner of Prisons, said that the temporary action is part of measures aimed at reducing transmission within the prison population in the event Grenada has a positive confirmation of Covid-19.
“The prison as you know is a confined facility and we don’t want to expose the inmates to anything that can be avoided,” said Mitchell. “This action is all part of the national preparedness response. At present we have no suspected case, but we are being proactive to protect the inmates.”
A notice was sent to all officers advising them of the temporary protection measures. “Please be advised with immediate effect, there will be no visit for inmates or visitation until further notice,” said the notice which is dated 12 March and displays the institution’s seal.
Grenada in recent days has stepped up preparedness measures to protect the island and citizens from possible infection by the coronavirus which was declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Last week, the Prime Minister in a national address, disclosed that EC$2 million was allocated to the Ministry of Health as part of preparedness measures. Since then Grenada has embarked on a public education campaign advising citizens about the modes of transmission and personal protection measures that must become habitual standard practice.
The Ministry of Health has also issued a flu-like policy guideline for schools while officials from the ministry has held a session with geriatric caretakers and managers of elderly homes.
The latest massive educational session was a special Social Partners meeting which was held at the Grenada Trade Centre on Thursday at 2 pm.
While it’s true a CO could easily expose inmates, but it’s not likely a CO will be kissing any inmates or holding hands, like an inmates visitors do. And it’s for their own well being to decrease their risk of exposure because they would suffer needlessly. Staff at prison can send a sick employee home where as it is more difficult to monitor visitors. And if you are in prison, I’m pretty sure they are able to suck it up and miss a few visits and do just fine.
Well I think its bull cuz the inmates cant have visits but the prisons guards are aloud to go home and come back to work what they cant get this virus they can transmit it just as fast as anybody else they get to see their family and friends just another way how the government and prison officials screw over the less fortunate and show their power these guys are people just hit ruff patches in their lives so take away the one thing they have to look forward to
This is not cool not only inmates need there visits but there visitor need there visit too. In the event if something happens. No one will nothing. This a violation of the constitution and federal laws. Why dont they pay extra to ensure visitor are check and giving hand sanitizer or even mask. This is unacceptable.
This can be considered an acceptable proactive measure. However, as a responsible citizen who is already engaged in the fight against the imminent threat and will continue if there’ll be a confirmed case l hope to hear as soon as possible the closure of all schools for the next four weeks in the first instance among other proactive measures