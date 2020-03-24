Wanted man, Peter Joseph, alias “Shandy” turned himself in at the Grenville Police Station, St Andrew, on Monday, 23 March 2020.

He was charged for the offences of Threats of Death, Assault, Stealing and Damage to Property. The accused was granted bail in the amount of $5,000 with the following conditions:

To relocate from La Poterie, St Andrew Report to the Hermitage Police Station once weekly Avoid contact with the complainant in this matter

The Royal Grenada Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their continued support and assistance.

Office of Commissioner of Police

