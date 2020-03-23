One man is in police custody assisting with investigations into the seizure of 268 -pounds of compressed cannabis.

The drug worth an estimated street value of $607,824 was confiscated on Monday, 23 March 2020 just after 4 am at Big Bay, Telescope (St Andrew), during a joint operation by officers attached to Drug Squad and Rapid Response Unit.

Office of Commissioner of Police

