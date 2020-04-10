by Linda Straker

Outcome of 47 Covid-19 tests done on island to be known Friday afternoon

Since Grenada began testing, 45 samples were sent to CARPHA; 12 of those positive

Limited State of Emergency and quarantine period coincides with 24-hour mandatory curfew restricting movement of citizens

The general public will on Friday afternoon know the outcome of pending Covid-19 tests conducted on 47 Grenadians who are in mandated quarantine and suspected to have been exposed to the virus.

“Those results come from the individuals who are, who were, who may have come into contact with our 12 confirmed cases. A couple of them are individuals who have shown symptoms that cause some reason of concern that caused the team to do testing,” the health minister told journalists during a virtual news conference on Thursday, 9 April 2020.

Minister Steele did not provide the professions nor occupations of the persons awaiting results, but Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, on Monday during a news conference, disclosed that most of the 12 confirmed patients in Grenada visited banks upon arrival. A significant number of these confirmed cases are labelled as imported, because they came from either the USA or the UK and were tested in Grenada.

One of the UK confirmed positive cases was able to leave the island with his wife and child via an Air Canada flight before receiving his result. His action exposed a number of airport workers who were asked to place themselves in quarantine.

On Monday, 6 April 2020, Dr George Mitchell, who is the government’s appointed Covid-19 Response Coordinator disclosed that Grenada was now in a position to conduct on island testing. The 47 is more than what had been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) lab in the last 3 weeks. Since Grenada began testing, 45 samples were sent and 12 of those were positive.

“We have been able to accelerate our testing because it’s now done on island,” Steele said, explaining the significant increase in the number of samples tested. He said that all the persons who were identified as possibly having exposure to the 12 initial cases should be completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine by the end of the week. “Most, if not all of the individuals to date who may have been or were exposed to our initial cases have gone through or have within the next couple of days or so will have completed, the 14-day quarantine.” These individuals will undergo further testing as part of the protocol to declare a person Covid-19 free.

Grenada is currently in a limited State of Emergency and the quarantine period coincides with the 24-hour mandatory curfew which restricts the movement of citizens. “So, this allows us as well to do further testing there. This is one of the reasons why we have the aggressive restriction on movement in the past week or the weeks coming. That is to make sure that the status quo remains as much as possible the same and that it does not get any worse,” he said.

