It only takes a spark to get the fire going and that is exactly what the Acts of Kindness initiative did in Grenada on 11-12 April 2020.

Within 2 days of a food donation idea being born, 22 donors came on board including iRapporteur, Hotspot, the Williams Family of Gouyave, Dougaldston and the USA and the St Louis, Perkins, and Walker Families of Gouyave and the USA, along with Lavonne Johannes, Melvin Duncan, Martin Thomas, Annmarie Benoit, and many other friends who were desirous of relieving the financial burden of families in need.

The $50 food vouchers were redeemable for the purchase of items excluding alcohol at the Carenage Hotspot, J and A Supermarket in Gouyave, G & N One Stop Mini Mart, Woodlands and at the shops of local proprietors in Dougaldston, Natalie Maule and Curlyn James. The grassroots project raised over $8,000 in cash and in-kind to provide food vouchers to 163 families, including the families of 3 prison officers and the families of 3 inmates. Her Majesty’s Prisons was also the beneficiary of a generous quantity of food items donated by Hotspot.

The organisers of the initiative are hopeful that other persons will be inspired to perform acts of kindness during this trying time and will keep the fire of humanitarianism burning.

Interested persons desirous of sponsoring vouchers to facilitate a second round of relief can send an email to Ayanna Williams at [email protected].

