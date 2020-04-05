Additional details on Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways flights on Monday, 6 April 2020.

FLIGHTS

US Embassy Grenada is coordinating with the commercial carrier – Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways – to facilitate 2 flights from Grenada to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, 6 April for the purpose of repatriating US citizens.

We urge US citizens (and US Legal Permanent Residents) wishing to travel to the United States to contact this airline directly and make a booking by calling +1 (801) 401-9103 or emailing [email protected]

These flights will not appear on the Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways website and must be booked by contacting the airline by phone or email. The airline has estimated the flights will depart at 9 am and 3 pm on Monday, 6 April but that is subject to confirmation by Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways.

There are weight restrictions on these flights, so passengers should bring only one bag per person. Permissions for additional bags, pets, and bulky object are very limited and must be coordinated with the airline when purchasing tickets. Passengers should make onward travel plans from San Juan to the continental United States as soon as possible with available commercial airlines operating out of San Juan.

We understand that phone lines at Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways are busy, but the US Embassy cannot book tickets on your behalf and there is not an alternate number to make reservations. Customer service representatives are answering calls in precedence of when the flights are happening. Flights this weekend have priority. Please keep trying.

The Royal Grenadian Police Force has given the necessary permissions to assist with repatriation of US citizens on 6 April during the curfew.

US citizens who are catching these flights do not need to notify the police of their movements that day but should present their US passport and flight itinerary if stopped at checkpoints.

US citizens in isolation on boats can travel to the airport that day but must make their own arrangements for the disposition of their boats.

The police have given permission for US citizens to use taxis that day. Call King Elvis Taxi and Tours as soon as possible to make arrangements (but no later than 3 hours prior to pick up) via the following means:

+1 (473) 407-1767- mobile

+1 (473) 407-0653 – mobile

+1 (473) 440-0653 – landline

Email: [email protected]

If US citizens run into issues with permissions to move that day, they should call the Police Operations Centre at +1 (473) 440-3999/407-3122. However, the police cannot arrange transportation for you.

At this time, there are no additional flight options from Grenada after 6 April 2020. US citizens who choose not to take these flights on 6 April 2020 should be prepared to remain in Grenada until restrictions on passenger movements are lifted and the airport reopens. We do not have an estimate on when that might be.

Please do NOT contact the US Embassy to make a flight reservation or taxi arrangements.

Please continue to monitor the US Embassy website for updated information.

Assistance:

US Embassy Grenada

Street address: Lance Aux Epines, St. George’s, Grenada

Phone number +1 (473) 444-1173

Email address: [email protected]

Embassy website: bb.usembassy.gov/embassy/grenada/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

US Embassy Grenada

