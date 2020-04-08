All gas stations will be open on Thursday, 9 April 2020, from 8 am to 1 pm.

Motorists are required to obtain gas within their parish of residence

The regulation stipulates that only one vehicle per household will be allowed and that vehicle must contain only one person

Drivers are required to remain in their vehicle. Failure to do so will result in ejection from the line

Healthcare workers presenting appropriate ID will receive a 50% discount at all Sol gas stations

There is no restriction on the amount of gas that can be purchased but persons will not be allowed to fill gas bottles

The convenience stores at all gas stations will remain closed

All persons seeking to utilise this opportunity are urged to comply with the stipulated regulations

GIS

