All gas stations will be open on Thursday, 9 April 2020, from 8 am to 1 pm.
- Motorists are required to obtain gas within their parish of residence
- The regulation stipulates that only one vehicle per household will be allowed and that vehicle must contain only one person
- Drivers are required to remain in their vehicle. Failure to do so will result in ejection from the line
- Healthcare workers presenting appropriate ID will receive a 50% discount at all Sol gas stations
- There is no restriction on the amount of gas that can be purchased but persons will not be allowed to fill gas bottles
- The convenience stores at all gas stations will remain closed
- All persons seeking to utilise this opportunity are urged to comply with the stipulated regulations
GIS
