Please note the following days and times of operation for the following services:

Shopping – Carriacou and Petite Martinique (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday)

Shopping – Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique (Thursday, Friday and Saturday)

Small fishermen (two per boat), and all farmers, are allowed to operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with full observance of the protocols

Suppliers will go out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to restock shops, grocery stores and supermarkets

Financial services, to include Banks, Credit Unions, Moneygram, Western Union, Building and Loan to open on Thursday and Friday, from 9 to 1

Gas stations will be open from 6 to 12 noon, Wednesday and Friday for Essential services, and employees and employers of all entities that are approved to operate this week

Face masks and other face coverings are encouraged, and are even stipulated by some entities, such as the banks, in order to access.

Do Your Part – Be COVID-19 Smart – Maintain Your Distance and Stay At Home when possible.

Ministry of Health

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.