The general public, shipping agents, brokerage firms and consignees are informed that the clearing of motor vehicles from the St George’s Port will be facilitated on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Importers are advised to:

Contact shipping agents, brokers and the Grenada Ports Authority to have required documents to process the clearing of vehicles. Contact insurance company to facilitate coverage required for registration and licencing. Ensure facility that makes registration plates is contacted.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

GIS

