The Supreme Court Registry reminds the general public that all jury trials have been suspended until further notice, in keeping with the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations 2020, designed to reduce the movement of persons to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

All jurors are therefore advised that you ARE NOT required to attend the High Court on the following days:

16 April 2020 for the Juror Orientation Session

21 April 2020 for the Criminal Assizes

The court office shall issue a notice advising of the new date for juror orientation and the resumption of jury trials.

The Registry wishes to remind everyone that the High Courts are not closed and arrangements have been made for emergency applications to be heard via video and/or telephone conference.

Supreme Court Registry

