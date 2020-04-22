The Ministry of Agriculture & Lands advises the general public and interested butchers/meat vendors of the following guidelines for Abattoir Service scheduled for Friday, 24 April 2020.
What is expected of the Butchers/Meat Vendors?
- Must prepackage meat
- Must wear face masks/face covering and wash hands) as required
- Maximum of two (2) persons per vending station in keeping social distancing protocols
- Vendors must not encourage loitering
What is expected of the Customer?
- Must pre-order for collection on Friday, 24 April 2020 (shopping day)
- Must wear face masks (face covering)
- Must adhere to social distancing protocol
How to place an order?
Grenville Meat Market
- Lindell Lewis – 419-4808
- Alex Bhola – 533-3523
St George’s Meat Market
- Kenneth Forde – 403-3374
- Jude Jack – 417-6876
- Dulith Jack – 421-5686
- Earlin Charles – 534-9214
- Randy Primus – 533-7725
- Urban Charles – 414-3972
- Simon Jack – 406-8287
- Dunstan Mark – 419-3480
- Sherma – 417-2717
Gouyave Meat Market
- Howard Elahie – 458-7861
Sauteurs Meat Market
- Shermie Whyte – 533-8076/406-1220
Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story