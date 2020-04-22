The Ministry of Agriculture & Lands advises the general public and interested butchers/meat vendors of the following guidelines for Abattoir Service scheduled for Friday, 24 April 2020.

What is expected of the Butchers/Meat Vendors?

Must prepackage meat

Must wear face masks/face covering and wash hands) as required

Maximum of two (2) persons per vending station in keeping social distancing protocols

Vendors must not encourage loitering

What is expected of the Customer?

Must pre-order for collection on Friday, 24 April 2020 (shopping day)

Must wear face masks (face covering)

Must adhere to social distancing protocol

How to place an order?

Grenville Meat Market

Lindell Lewis – 419-4808

Alex Bhola – 533-3523

St George’s Meat Market

Kenneth Forde – 403-3374

Jude Jack – 417-6876

Dulith Jack – 421-5686

Earlin Charles – 534-9214

Randy Primus – 533-7725

Urban Charles – 414-3972

Simon Jack – 406-8287

Dunstan Mark – 419-3480

Sherma – 417-2717

Gouyave Meat Market

Howard Elahie – 458-7861

Sauteurs Meat Market

Shermie Whyte – 533-8076/406-1220

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all

