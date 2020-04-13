Prime Minister Dr. Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell informs on changes to operational guidelines, including the allocation of banking days this week.

Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele, Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Edvin Martin and National COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. George Mitchell also provide updates.

There will also be an update from Carriacou.

