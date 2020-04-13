Members of all credit unions in Grenada are advised that our main offices and branches will be open on Thursday, 16 and Friday, 17 April between 9 am and 1 pm to provide members with urgently needed services, especially cash transactions.

The management of our credit unions in responding to your call for assistance, remains deeply concerned for the safety of staff and you, the members. Accordingly, members wishing to get services at our offices must:

Cover nose and mouth with masks or by some other effective means. Adhere strictly to social/physical distancing requirements. Observe good personal hygiene measures, especially hand sanitising or washing with soap.

Grenada’s credit unions are happy for government’s understanding of our needs and for the permission granted to operate temporarily and on a limited basis. Your credit union has an obligation to serve you as safely as possible. Your credit union also has an obligation to comply with the terms and conditions set by the authorities. Therefore, the above measures will be strictly enforced.

All members are urged to be guided accordingly.

Grenada Co-operative League Limited

