The Inland Revenue Division of the Ministry of Finance advises taxpayers that the filing and payment of taxes previously announced as being extended to 30 April are now due on 4 May 2020.

This is warranted since 30 April falls on a lockdown or non-working day as per the Covid-19 regulations and Friday, 1st May is a public holiday (Labour Day). As per tax payment and filing protocols, whenever a due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday the next working day will be the due date for payment and or filing.

The taxes due on 4 May 2020 are Income Tax (Personal/Individual and Corporation) and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) for the 2019 tax period which was due on 30 and 31 March respectively. Pay as You Earn (PAYE) and Gaming Tax which were due on 7 and 10 April respectively are now also due on 4 May 2020.

The Inland Revenue Division encourages all to stay safe and continue to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19.

Please be guided accordingly.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

