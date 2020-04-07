The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) advises that the deadlines for filing and paying PAYE (Pay As You Earn) and Gaming Tax are extended to Thursday, 30 April 2020.

During this extended period, the IRD will be arranging to facilitate payments from taxpayers who are desirous of fulfilling their tax obligations prior to the new deadline.

Please note also, that the IRD is working feverishly to have its e-service payment platform up and running.

The Division expresses gratitude for your understanding during this difficult period and encourages all its taxpayers to remain safe as we continue to work together to fight the Covid-19 virus.

Ministry of Finance

