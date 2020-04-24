by Dave Alexander, Drug Control Officer, Drug Control Secretariat

The coronavirus is a new virus. At this time, scientists, epidemiologists and other medical professionals, know very little about the interaction between illicit/recreational substance use and the coronavirus; no studies have been conducted as yet on this relationship.

This poses unknown issues and what may be the potential for greater harm. Undoubtedly, both substance use and Covid-19 are harmful and can cause many health-related problems; both can result in long-term medical problems and can be fatal.

People who use drugs (PWUD), sometimes referred to as drug users, face the same risks as the general population and therefore, need to be aware of the appropriate advice to prevent or reduce their risk of infection.

The following are some questions being asked about substance use and its linkages with Covid-19, and appropriate responses. Every effort was made to ensure that the responses provided are scientifically accurate, and based on current knowledge. Several scholarly articles were reviewed, for preparation of this document.

This document was prepared as a source of accurate, reliable, timely and relevant information for professionals (law enforcement, medical personnel, educators, social workers), who provide medical, counselling and other related services, to substance users, other professionals, and members of the public.

The information contained herein should be used along with information from other reputable sources such as the Ministry of Health (Grenada), World Health Organisation (WHO), National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and credible medical journals.

