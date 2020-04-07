by Linda Straker

Reports of community threats and insults to families affected by coronavirus

Anarchy and insensitivity are not who we are

Covid-19 do not discriminate

Family members of persons who are affected by the coronavirus that is causing Covid-19 are said to be experiencing bullying and discriminatory practices from persons in the communities where they reside.

“We have reports from the families of those affected by the coronavirus, that they have been threatened and insulted in their communities,” Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, disclosed during a news conference on Monday.

Making an appeal for those engaging in the unkind practice to stop, the prime minister described the act as insensitive and one that could result in affected persons adopting revenge tactics. “We have to keep our distance yes, let us not go down to the road to anarchy and insensitivity; this is not who we are.” Dr Mitchell stated that Covid-19 does not discriminate and anyone can be affected because the enemy is unseen.

Worldwide millions are infected, and thousands have died from Covid-19 which was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

“The fight against Covid-19 is only as strong as our weakest link. In fact, always bear in mind that those of us whom you are taunting today as your neighbours for having the virus, your turn might come tomorrow. We don’t know what the future holds for any one of us. Your turn could be on now and you do not know,” he said in his opening remarks at the news conference which was broadcast on the Government Information Service (GIS) Facebook page.

“I make a strong appeal on behalf of all our citizens and in particular our affected families to anyone engaging in such disturbing behaviour to cease and desist from such negativity. This is not who we are,” he said.

Health officials have disclosed that to date Grenada has tested 45 persons for coronavirus. 12 confirmations have been mainly described as imported, because they are persons who came into the country or are persons who were exposed to the virus by the persons who entered the country on international flights from the USA and UK from the week of 15 March.

Government has not publicly disclosed the location of the confirmed persons.

