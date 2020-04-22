The Ministry of Agriculture & Lands advises the general public and interested farmers/vendors that the next farmers market will be held on Friday, 24 April 2020 and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as per the regulations from 8 am to 5 pm to coincide with the upcoming shopping days, at the following locations:

The National Athletics Stadium carpark – St George’s

Victoria Vegetable Market – St Mark

Gouyave Vegetable Market – St John

Natural Works – St David

Sauteurs Bus Terminus – St Patrick

Grenville Bus Terminus – St Andrew

Residents of Carriacou will continue to be serviced via the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) and established vendors; while residents of Petite Martinique will be serviced by Emma’s Supermarket.

What is expected of farmers/vendors

A maximum of 2 persons per vending station in keeping with social distancing protocols

Face masks or face covering and hand sanitisers (washing of hands) are required

A vending station (small tents or at the back of a pickup, where feasible) Fresh produce should be pre-packed in $5, $10, and $20 values.

Farmers are expected to set up between the hours of 6 am and 8 am

At the end of the day, produce should not be stored on site

Farmers should maintain their assigned location over the designated period

NB: Small farmers/vendors and established roadside vendors are permitted to continue their activities in keeping with the established protocols on Covid-19. However, the erections of new booths or vending stations along the roadside and loitering shall not be encouraged.

Farmers are asked to contact the Ministry of Agriculture on 417-2355 to confirm their participation in the farmers’ markets.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

