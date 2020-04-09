The Government of Grenada is sparing no effort in addressing the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This assurance came from Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, as he hosted his most recent press conference, in which an extension of the 24-hour curfew was announced.

Dr Mitchell said, “The staff at the Ministry of Finance continues to work on rolling out the economic stimulus package, which is designed to help provide a buffer for businesses and workers that have been hardest hit by the crisis.”

14 measures were outlined in the stimulus package, announced on 20 March 2020 and some persons are expected to start receiving benefits by the end of this month.

Under the stimulus package, qualifying hotels, restaurants and bars and travel agents will receive a percentage of their existing payroll. Although the workers are the ultimate beneficiaries of this measure, the application must be submitted by the business establishment.

Qualifying businesses are advised that the payroll support must be used for that particular purpose and NOT for any other aspect of their business operation. Employees will be expected to certify receipt of payment at the end of each month in which the benefit is applicable.

With respect to income support for public buses, taxi drivers, tourist vendors and other such identified hospitality-based industries, efforts are being made to contact those affected directly with a view to facilitate payments.

All payroll support and income support payments will be by direct deposit to the bank account of qualifying persons and businesses.

Office of the Prime Minister

