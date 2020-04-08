The president and members of the Grenada Cricket Association are saddened to learn of the passing of former national cricketer, Kingston Murray, and wish to convey our sincere, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Murray was an integral member of the successful national teams in the 1970s which comprised the likes of Prime Minister Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell, Tyrone “Sampath” Harbin, Peter Thomas and the late Oswald Clovey. Together with Clovey and Thomas, they formed a fearsome and lethal fast bowling trio. Murray is remembered by his contemporaries as one of the fastest bowlers ever produced by Grenada.

To the family, this is a very difficult time and we share with you the loss of a great and faithful servant of cricket in Grenada.

Grenada Cricket Association

