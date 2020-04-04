The Grenada Medical Association commends the Ministry of Health and the Coivd-19 Committee on the dedicated efforts to contain the further spread of the coronavirus on our tri-state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Although the number of confirmed cases on island appears to be small, the impact of the health system is still challenging. The current decision to impose restrictions on the movements of the population in general further highlights the seriousness of the situation.

We cannot over-emphasise the need for joint efforts between the Ministry of Health, all medical personnel and the entire Grenadian community.

Considering the overall wellbeing of the Grenadian population, it is the consensus of the association that protective equipment especially face masks must be identified as crucial. Effective homemade alternatives, including scarves, may be utilised in place of medical masks by the general public. However, appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be worn by healthcare workers and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) in the execution of their duties on the frontline and in all quarantine facilities.

We cannot afford to be dismissive about the tremendous harm Covid-19 truly is capable of.

Information is power and can save lives. Simple measures such as social distancing, wearing of protective masks and conscious practice of simple hygiene can result in a significant reduction in the spread of the disease. We encourage the general public to continue to observe these measure as they go about their daily activities.

Let us learn from the Asian countries where face masks are worn by all without the stigma of negativity and have therefore successfully flattened the curve for the rise of Covid-19 cases.

In order to be able to return to normal activities safely, it is imperative that everyone plays their part and be guided by the recommendations of the health authorities in this battle against the Covid-19.

Continue to be safe. Let’s be our brothers’ keeper. I protect you from me and vice versa.

COVER UP: Mask, Personal Protective Equipment

Grenada Medical Association

