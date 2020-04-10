by Linda Straker

Dr George Mitchell, National Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said on Friday said that Grenada’s Covid-19 confirmed cases now stand at 13, because two of the 47 pending results tested positive. “This brings our overall testing total to 92 of which 14 have tested positive; however, only 13 cases here on Island,” Dr Mitchell said in an update statement broadcast on the Government Information Service (GIS).

During a news conference on Thursday, Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, said that results were pending for 47 persons and that result would be disclosed on Friday.

The 47 whose gender was not disclosed, are the first batch of persons to be tested since Grenada received approval for on-island testing. Before the on-island testing ability, all of Grenada’s tests were conducted at the lab of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad.

“Those results come from the individuals who are, who were, who may have come into contact with our 12 confirmed cases. A couple of them are individuals who have shown symptoms that cause some reason of concern that caused the team to do testing,” Steele told journalists on Thursday.

Dr Mitchell did not provide a breakdown of the 2 new cases but said that they were related to an already confirmed patient. “Both individuals are related to one of the cases previously announced. Both of these individuals are stable. Let me assure that all our positive cases and their contacts are under quarantine.”

Dr Mitchell who is the immediate former Chief Medical Officer, reminded the nation that the Ministry of Health team continues to rigorously enforce and enhance quarantine and isolation measures, and the police have been a diligent partner in ensuring that guidelines are observed.

Urging citizens to call the health hotline if they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, Dr Mitchell said persons should remain at home and do not visit a healthcare provider or medical facility. “We urge the public to inform the Ministry of Health or nearest health facility of any individual displaying acute respiratory symptoms. If you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, do not leave your house. Do not take public transportation. Do not go into any hospital or medical facility. Call the health hotline at 538 4787 or 458 4787.”

